The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week

“As the Great Resignation persists, job seekers are looking for better wages, better benefits, and better remote work options,” according to Harvard Business Review. “They’re also losing patience with cumbersome hiring processes. To make sure your hiring process is a positive experience for candidates, the author suggests asking yourself these four questions: 1) Is your time-to-decision fast enough? 2) Do you share information on company culture? 3) How is your correspondence? and 4) Are you providing value up front?”

“Salary transparency — coupled with laws prohibiting companies from asking an applicant about their current or previous pay — can narrow the gender pay gap, a study found,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

“Millions of older Americans retired early, before age 65, during the pandemic, but now, to most economists’ surprise, they’ve boomeranged back into the workforce faster than other age groups,” says Quartz at Work. Read about why.

“Seattle’s City Council adopted a minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers May 31, becoming the first U.S. city to pass such a measure,” reports SHRM. Is this a sign of things to come across the country?

“The modern workplace has become increasingly transactional, a marked transformation from the post-war era when employees stayed put until they retired with a party, a gold watch, and a nice pension,” according to Knowledge at Wharton.

“Virgin Atlantic has become one of the few global air carriers to allow its cabin crew to display their tattoos, in a move the company says will allow workers to “express their unique identities,” reports Fortune. “Before the rule change, any uniformed employee had to cover up all visible tattoos with a long-sleeve shirt, Band-Aids, or makeup.”

“The problem with Musk and his latest remarks [coming out against remote work] is not Musk or his latest remarks. It’s the potential that his position will gain traction among HR and recruiting professionals,” says this ERE.net story. “There must come a point where we must collectively decide as a field what actually advances it, what truly makes work better.”

