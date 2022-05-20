Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

“Cameron was delighted when he landed himself a job at one of the biggest banks in the world straight out of university,” begins this article in The Times. “But, six months in, he now feels trapped by the recruitment consultant firm that got him the job.”

The title of this Wall Street Journal article is intriguing enough!

“Millions of people who had been working in March 2020 or who would normally be in the labor force absent the pandemic have not rejoined or started their careers in the working ranks,” according to SHRM. “The U.S. is missing about 3.5 million workers due to the pandemic.” Where are they? Will they ever come back to work?

“The pandemic exacerbated a pilot shortage by slowing down training, hiring and creating a wave of early retirements,” CNBC reports. “Airlines offered pilots early retirements to cut labor bills during the depths of the pandemic. The process to become airline-qualified in the U.S. is lengthy and expensive, making the barrier to entry high.”

“Much of today’s way of working is still rooted in the Second Industrial Revolution, when technology was built around specific tasks, career paths were linear, and job qualifications were defined by educational degrees,” according to the piece published by MIT Sloan School of Management. “But as technology advances and jobs move from traditional roles to gig and on-demand talent, businesses must adapt to a future where automation, agility, and reinvention define the new way of working.”

From LinkedIn’s Talent Blog: “According to LinkedIn data, there’s been a 13% growth in existing job titles that reference culture or well-being compared to 2019. For instance, the National Health Foundation has a vice president of people and culture, while The Coca-Cola Company has a benefits and well-being manager. And there’s been a 20% growth in job titles related to flexible work. Johnson & Johnson created a new head of global flexible work strategy and Equi now has a head of remote.”

What are your location’s rules around pay transparency? Check out this running list from HR Dive of states and localities that require employers to disclose pay or pay ranges.

“[W]hich efforts should demand a business case? Which shouldn’t?” I explored these and other questions surrounding businesses cases on ERE.net, including: “And what happens if you can’t make a strong financial case for something that is obviously — obviously! — good for the business?”

