The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week

“Blind, which bills itself as a ‘trusted community where verified professionals connect to discuss what matters most,’ is an anonymous network with more than 5 million verified employees discussing their employers and policies from pay to return-to-office,” according to CNBC. “The network’s popularity has grown beyond Silicon Valley as more workers are changing jobs. Paul Wolfe, former CHRO of Indeed, said that what separates Blind from sites such as Indeed and Glassdoor is that it is ‘more conversational,’ and he has seen ‘bashing of companies’ on the site.”

“According to unpublished data shared with HR Brew, globally, ‘61% of recruiting and HR technology leaders say their organization is currently using [one-way video] technology,’ Jamie Kohn, a research director in Gartner’s HR practice, wrote via email,” according to HR Brew. The problem is that candidates aren’t as crazy about the tech as employers seem to be.

“OPM [Office of Personnel Management] has proposed a rule implementing The Fair Chance Act, which expands a preexisting ban on asking federal job applicants about criminal histories before the conditional job offer phase of the hiring process, and sets up a mechanism for applicants to report violations of the rule,” according to Government Executive.

“Millions quit jobs for new ones over the past year,” The Wall Street Journal reports, “but recruiters say many workers wish they hadn’t jumped ship. ‘The grass isn’t always greener.’”

A new SHRM survey of 1,129 U.S. SHRM members found that “90% said they believed that workers who held alternative credentials brought value to the workplace, while 59% said alternative credentials could uncover untapped talent,” according to HR Dive. “The organization found several barriers to application of alternative credentials in hiring, however. Professionals surveyed ranked other factors, such as experience, educational background and work history, above credentials in terms of their importance in making hiring decisions. Respondents also cited varied quality between different credentials, uncertainty about evaluating credentials and a lack of clarity about which skills certain credentials signify.”

According to the Odgers Berndtson report cited by Hunt Scanlon Media, “the issue with the current state of affairs is that most companies are looking outward, without first looking inward. Before asking for lists of diverse candidates, making diverse hires, and throwing them into the fray,” it’s important to ask three questions.

Recruiters spend a disproportionate amount of time drafting messages to candidates via LinkedIn, email, and, yes, even phone calls, claims Gal Almog i his ERE.net article. “They assume that the more personal a message is, the higher the chances of getting a response.” But what if what we all believe i wrong — or at least isn’t entirely right?

“Lattice surveyed 2,000 employees in the U.S. and Europe to better understand the Great Resignation and its causes. Just who are these workers, and what are their motivations?” Check out the highlights from Lattice’s report.

