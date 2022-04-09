Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Top Articles to Read Now

According to website Big Think+: “Some of the most prominent biases in recruitment processes are familiarity heuristic (favoring a candidate with a similar background), elitism (favoring a candidate from a well-known institution), and career archetypes (ignoring a candidate whose career path doesn’t match conceptions of what it ‘should’ look like). —

Upcoming Webinars

Enterprise sourcing functions vary greatly across organizations. For some companies their sourcing teams are bogged down by their own disorganized processes and they move as if they are stuck in the mud; for other companies ,their sourcing teams move dexterously and operate like well-oiled machines. Join this webinar to learn about defining swim lanes and designing clear processes, aligning stakeholders, optimizing tech stacks, creating talent networks, prioritizing candidate experience, understanding the mission, and emphasizing storytelling. Register here.

Discover more webinars to elevate your career, department, and organization.

ERE PRO

Have you visited the world’s largest library of talent acquisition media yet? ERE Pro features deep dives into the recruiting challenges that real talent acquisition professionals face daily, from practitioners that have already tackled them. Learn from from leaders from Uber, Lowe’s, Marriott, DoorDash, and a wide range of other organizations across a broad span of industries. Gain insights here.

Stay in Touch

Join the conversation about all things talent acquisition in the ERE Facebook Group. It’s a great venue to gain information, support, and network with fellow peers. We’re talking about some of the stories above, as well as other hot recruiting topics, so come share your own views in the ERE Facebook Group. We’d love to see you there!

Article Continues Below

Additionally, got questions? Feedback on a story? Or want to pitch a story idea? Get in touch with ERE editor Vadim Liberman at vadim@ere.net.

Share the Knowledge

Did you find this post interesting? Then share the knowledge! Please consider forwarding this to friends and colleagues.

And to continue receiving recruiting intelligence to power your career, department, and organization, subscribe to the ERE Daily Newsletter.

Thanks for reading!