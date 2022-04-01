Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Top Articles to Read Now

“Resignations are rising because people are seeing more job listings, not because they’re feeling more Marxist,” says this article from The Atlantic. “If you cut through the rhetoric and the vibes, three distinct narratives emerge. (1) Americans don’t want to work anymore.

(2) Most Americans hate their job, and the pandemic made them really hate their job.

(3) The Great Resignation is a reflection of that job hatred. All of these stories are wrong.”

According to HR Dive: “Establishing benchmarks can be an uphill battle for employers, but the concept of accountability can be key to improvement, said Talent Board’s Kevin Grossman.”

Laws banning hair discrimination “continue to gain momentum nearly two years after California became the first state to enact the CROWN Act, which stands for ‘Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair,” according to CNN. “The legislation bans race-based hair discrimination and seeks to ensure protection against bias based on hair texture and protective styles. So far, at least seven states have officially banned raced-based hair discrimination.”

“I have abandoned the notion of ambition to chase the absolute middle of the road: mediocrity,” begins this article from The Cut. This, unsurprisingly, comes after the past two years — two years filled with intense pandemic parenting coupled with working full time. I want to ‘just be, man,’ and won’t let concerns like success or climbing the corporate ladder stand in my way. The new dream is simply no goals, just vibes.”

“There’s no doubt it’s a candidates’ market for top HR leaders, and some executive recruiters say chief people officer is the toughest job to fill right now,” explains this story from The Information. With searches taking longer and longer as the pool of experienced executives gets tapped out, that’s leaving tech companies short-handed.”

“Amazon, headquartered in Seattle, wanted to go big with its corporate sponsorship of the city’s Pride Parade. It was prepared to give organizers $100,000 to sponsor the 2022 event, which will be held in June. For context, the tech behemoth donated roughly $42,000 in total to Seattle Pride from 2009 to 2019,” according to Quartz at Work. Read on to see what happened next.

Check out this conversation with talent strategist Laurie Ruettimann and employer branding leader Susan LaMotte about what employer branding really is. And what it is not.

What’s a “switcher strategy”? What’s an “upgrade strategy”? And are you deploying both to maximize recruiting efforts. Check out this ERE article by Tracey Parsons to find out.

Upcoming Webinars

Enterprise sourcing functions vary greatly across organizations. For some companies their sourcing teams are bogged down by their own disorganized processes and they move as if they are stuck in the mud; for other companies ,their sourcing teams move dexterously and operate like well-oiled machines. Join this webinar to learn about defining swim lanes and designing clear processes, aligning stakeholders, optimizing tech stacks, creating talent networks, prioritizing candidate experience, understanding the mission, and emphasizing storytelling. Register here.

Discover more webinars to elevate your career, department, and organization.

Article Continues Below

ERE PRO

Have you visited the world’s largest library of talent acquisition media yet? ERE Pro features deep dives into the recruiting challenges that real talent acquisition professionals face daily, from practitioners that have already tackled them. Learn from from leaders from Uber, Lowe’s, Marriott, DoorDash, and a wide range of other organizations across a broad span of industries. Gain insights here.

Stay in Touch

Join the conversation about all things talent acquisition in the ERE Facebook Group. It’s a great venue to gain information, support, and network with fellow peers. We’re talking about some of the stories above, as well as other hot recruiting topics, so come share your own views in the ERE Facebook Group. We’d love to see you there!

Additionally, got questions? Feedback on a story? Or want to pitch a story idea? Get in touch with ERE editor Vadim Liberman at vadim@ere.net.

Share the Knowledge

Did you find this post interesting? Then share the knowledge! Please consider forwarding this to friends and colleagues.

And to continue receiving recruiting intelligence to power your career, department, and organization, subscribe to the ERE Daily Newsletter.

Thanks for reading!