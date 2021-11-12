Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Great article exploring the role of political activism in the hiring of early-career talent. All is not what it may seem. For instance, on one hand, candidates want to show extracurricular activities. On the other hand, in today’s politically charged climate, they fear rejection based on their activism. Which, by the way, would likely be illegal. But also by the way, let’s not pretend the law eliminates bias.

Employers in industries ranging from restaurants to trucking are turning to teens to address labor gaps. are finding in some of the gaps. Indeed, 16- to 19-year-olds are employed at rates not seen in decades. Should your organization be targeting this talent pool to meet staffing goals?

Remember observations from not that long ago that claimed, in many different ways, that money is really that important to job-seekers? Purpose! Meaning! Values! Those are what really matter, right? As if. Money matters more than mission, especially when you’re not earning that much of it.

LinkedIn has fresh research that features a multi-decade look at the most common first-job choices by industry, as viewed across four demographic generations. Which fields are increasingly more attractive? Which less? It may be no shocking that fewer people are choosing first jobs in manufacturing, but it may surprise you where early-career talent is gravitating toward.

Oh, the lies that get told in recruiting. There are recruiters who lie to candidates, candidates who lie to recruiters, hiring managers who lie to both. And then there are the systemic lies that have been told so many times that they are now accepted as truths, as best practices. This is a blockbuster because it traffics in some very uncomfortable territory. You may end up agreeing or disagreeing with it, but it won’t leave you indifferent.

They’re baaa-aaack! Or they will be, argues this article. Employees who left their workplaces will likely start looking to return. So, does this mean the Great Resignation is merely a blip? Are people finding that the grass is not greener elsewhere?

But really, aren’t we all? OK, look, before you disregard this article as yet another piece of gibberish about generational differences, it’s worth giving it a read. This piece points out that today’s middle managers — many of whom are millennials — grew up in a culture that valued overwork. Which is to say that many of us may be feeling the burn, but not necessarily for the same reasons.

McKinsey just released a new report on the transgender employee experience, or what it terms the “participation, plight, and precarity of transgender people at work.” For instance, did you know that cisgender employees make 32% more money a year than their transgender counterparts, even when the latter have similar or higher education levels? Check out the report for more.

First, go to Article No. 3 on this list. Then come back here to read about new research revealing that 1 in 3 businesses that have seen an increase in employee turnover this year say it’s due to better perks elsewhere. Once again, mission, vision, values, purpose don’t seem to be as paramount as many pundits would have you believe when it comes to people leaving and choosing roles.

“Are there constructs in our workplaces that reinforce forms of social oppression? How do we tear these barriers down? And what are some of the pitfalls employers can avoid in trying to address this?” So begins this nuanced examination of often less obvious ways that bias creeps into our workdays.

