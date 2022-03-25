Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Personality tests are, according to this Refinery29 article “by and large, based on norms devised from college-educated, straight, white men who don’t have any known disabilities, notes Lydia X.Z. Brown, a disability justice advocate interviewed in the documentary. As such, they’re set up to benefit the white, managerial class alone.”

According to a SHRM article: “55 % of all U.S. educators say they’re considering leaving their profession earlier than they originally planned, reports the National Education Association (NEA). More than 600,000 public education teachers have already left the profession since January 2020, according to the NEA. However, one industry’s loss is another’s gain. Many recruiters are now specifically targeting teachers to fill a wide variety of private-sector roles and are reaping the benefits of having former educators on staff.

“More than 400 companies have withdrawn from Russia since it invaded Ukraine,” Quartz points out. “But what are they hoping to achieve? An end to the war? Clean hands? A brand boost? The companies’ statements aren’t always clear—McDonald’s, for example, said it has always been committed to the principle of ‘Do the right thing.’ That raises as many questions as it answers.”

“In order to see where employers are struggling the most in hiring, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on the rate of job openings for both the latest month and the last 12 months.” See where your state ranks!

“Job boards are overflowing with offers dedicated to Ukrainian refugees, as businesses and governments fast-track access to employment,” according to The New York Times.

LinkedIn recently ran a pilot program in which it “hired 13 customer-support consultants by removing the basic qualification — 2+ years of customer service experience on email, chat, and phone — from the job description and focused on skills rather than experience or education.” Read how it all went down.

“Lately, we’ve seen a proliferation of discussions about the end of work as we know it,” The Atlantic says. “What these conversations don’t take into account is the invisible religion of work that’s become an unassailable part of our culture. At a time when religious-affiliation rates are at the lowest they’ve been in the past 73 years, we worship work — meaning we sacrifice for and surrender to it — because it gives us identity, belonging, and meaning, not to mention that it puts food on our tables.”

“Deskless workers are often systematically overlooked by their employers in terms of communications, learning, and collaboration,” argues Susan Sanders in this ERE article. The question is: Why?



