The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week

“Criminal records are keeping certain workers from finding good jobs. This is particularly true of men in their 30s…By 35, some 64% of unemployed men have been arrested, and about 46% have been convicted of a crime, according to the study. Nearly a third of American adults have been arrested at least once, a far higher level than in comparable Western European countries.”

“If you’ve ever applied to a job you really want, the answer when asked how many is too many interviews is ‘more than 1,” writes Katrina Kibben. “No one wants to wait around and that doesn’t change whether you’re in the middle of a hiring boom or not. Plus, interviews aren’t exactly like a vacation. It’s a lot of pressure. Spreading it over multiple hours, days, and weeks seems cruel.”

A new Resume Builder survey reveals that 38% of hiring managers have caught themselves reviewing a resume with age bias. Additionally, close to half know of colleagues who are biased against applicants of a certain age. And 41% say including a graduation year on your resume makes age bias more likely.

“In today’s world, talent hoarding begins when a manager doesn’t identify someone who works for them as promotable when they most likely are,” Tim Sackett writes. “The organization uses its leaders to understand who is ready for that next-level position. Certain managers, tend not to openly report they have such a candidate in their group, so they can keep that talent performing for them. This makes their life easier. But, let’s not just blame these managers of people.”

“When 25 million people leave their jobs, it’s about more than just burnout…Essential or nonessential, remote or in person, almost no one I know likes work very much at the moment. The primary emotion that a job elicits right now is the determination to endure.”

“New data from Talent Board’s 2021 Candidate Experience Benchmark Research Report shows that regardless of the stage at which candidates voluntarily exit, they do so for a few key reasons,” writes Talent Board’s Kevin Grossman. “Topping this list of reasons in North America are: their time was disrespected (especially during interviews and appointments), the recruiting process took too long, and salary didn’t meet their expectations.”

“Gallup recently asked 13,085 U.S. employees what was most important to them when deciding whether to accept a new job offered by a new employer. The study revealed that pay and wellbeing-related issues have both risen significantly in recent years, clinching the first and second spots as the most important factors for accepting a job elsewhere.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic and the roiling labor market resulting from it are still putting pressure on employment screening, even in the third year of the health crisis,” Roy Mauer writes on SHRM.org. “More job hoppers and a hypercompetitive talent market are pushing for pre-employment background checks to be done faster — or delayed and even dropped from the hiring process altogether. Meanwhile, bottlenecks in the operational aspects of screening and drug testing — court access, collection site availability and staffing shortages — are still being felt, albeit sporadically.”

