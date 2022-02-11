Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Top Articles to Read Now

“For a job seeker, few things are more discouraging than hearing you’re overqualified. Employers have sound reasons for turning away candidates with more experience or training than the openings require. Candidates might soon ask for a higher salary, they could lose interest in work that isn’t sufficiently challenging, or they might be quick to leave if a more appropriate position appears. But there are good reasons for hiring overqualified candidates, too, a new study suggests.”

“Companies arrogantly feel that it is an acceptable practice to make applicants complete tasks. Employers assign work under the guise of seeking to learn if the applicant has the skills for the role. The requirements range from coding a website, submitting ideas about how to solve a real-life issue that the firm is dealing with to asking a graphic artist to submit samples for the company’s new logo. These and other undertakings require a significant amount of time and energy.”

“The biggest increase in remote listings are for HR and recruiting roles, says FlexJobs career services manager Brie Reynolds. There’s a huge need to hire HR workers who can hire other employees during record-high turnover of the Great Resignation. Letting HR workers be remote means companies can hire them faster, they can expand their candidate pool beyond their usual geography and it can be a good sign that they’re invested in the future of remote work (who better to understand the needs of a remote worker than a remote HR business partner?).”

“Dollywood announced Tuesday that it would foot the bill for any of its 11,000 employees interested in continuing their education. Herschend Enterprises — the operating partner behind Dollywood, Dollywood’s Splash Country, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort, Dollywood Cabins and Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show — said that it will start covering 100% of tuition, fees and books for any part-time, full-time or seasonal employees who wish to go back to school.”

“Virtual meetings that feel real, new ways to build and teach, plus jobs you haven’t heard of — soon it won’t be science fiction.

“A reader writes: This is a situation currently unfolding at my husband’s office so I’m a very amused bystander and thought I’d get your opinion on this craziness. My husband works in IT and is on the leadership team at a midsized private company. He was part of a panel that recently interviewed a number of folks for an open position on his team. They are entirely remote. They had a few candidates for a first and second round, and had one make it to a third final round before an offer.” And the story continues!

“This is a very organizational, job, and industry-specific question. If you do a ton of hourly hiring, your organization will do more inbound recruiting than outbound. If you hire highly skilled workers, healthcare, technology, etc., you definitely should at a minimum be doing a 50/50 split of inbound and outbound recruiting, and some will be in the 70-80% outbound the more specialized you get.

“Referrals can account for 20%+ of hires each year, but that hasn’t been easy due to the continued upside-down bonkers world we’re in with the pandemic, employees quitting, candidates ghosting, the tight labor market, and the list goes on. The current cost per hire and cost of vacancy rates are soaring for many industries, as well. Which is precisely why referrals are so critical.”

We hire diverse talent worldwide, often for remote roles, which makes considering cultural differences important for the candidates and teams we represent. Join this webinar to learn about the universal principles of talent attraction that align with nearly everyone, as well as the not-so-universal factors that are specific to different cultures. Discover how cultural backgrounds shape mindsets and approaches to work, sourcing strategies while hiring across various countries and cultures, outreach techniques based on cultural awareness, and more. Register here.

Building job-ready skills quickly, within the context of work, is essential to overcoming skill gaps. If this sounds daunting, you are not alone. Most HR, talent, and L&D leaders want to invest in this area but battle existing tools and processes that don’t scale. Learn how to improve employee experiences and talent retention with L&D, overcome some of the biggest challenges of building skills (particularly within a hybrid workforce), and more. Register here.

