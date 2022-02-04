Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Top Articles to Read Now

“Freelance recruiter Mercedes Johnson shared on her Facebook page that she recently offered a woman a job for $85,000 despite the fact that the company Johnson worked with actually had a budget of $130,000 for the role. “’ offered her that because that’s what she asked for and I personally don’t have the bandwidth to give lessons on salary negotiation,’ Johnson said.”

“Employees want to work from home. Their bosses, however, can’t wait to get back to the office. Knowledge workers think being remote makes their jobs better, while managers worry the arrangement could cause the quality of work to suffer. But in scapegoating remote work, companies may be disguising the real scourge of creativity right now: too much work.”

“If the job opportunities your company offers are the same as everyone else’s, and pay and benefits are your only differentiator, then you will continue to churn through workers in an ever-escalating war for talent and an ever-escalating cost structure. What if, instead, you offered better work?”

“If you have an open position, rehiring a former employee, known as a boomerang, may seem like the easy answer because they already know the company culture, business nuances, and people. But there are several reasons why they might not be the right person for the job. The author presents five questions managers should ask themselves before hiring a former employee.”

“She also knows what you can—and can’t—do about it. Here are three surprising lessons from a veteran of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.”

That’s just one of the findings in a new survey by workforce engagement platform Ten Spot. “What’s even more staggering is that out of employees who are also managers, 81% say they want to quit because of their manager.”

“An employee’s experience with HR is more influential than the relationship that worker has with their manager when it comes to retention. Let’s just stop there for a second. The bullet is worth re-reading, because for years (forever, really), we’ve been fed the usual rhetoric that employees don’t quit companies; they quit their managers. But Buckingham challenges that notion with new data.”

HR writer and speaker Laurie Ruettimann speaks with Ted Nielsen, vice president of product management at UKG, about the development and implementation of ethical AI. “From Ted’s explanation, it’s ‘the sort of complexity of running a business, a business at scale. That boils down to, at the end of the day; our software is helping individual people do things that one person couldn’t possibly do.’ Some people are using Excel to handle their payroll, and while it may be attainable with a small team, it becomes a bit more complicated when adding more people and business functions, which can lead to human error.”

