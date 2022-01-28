Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

“This is a question I think many executives and HR and TA leaders struggle with. SHRM hasn’t come out and given guidance. ATAP has not told us at what levels we should be at with our diversity mix. So, how do we come up with this answer?”

“Employers can’t just buy their way onto Lioness’ job board. Instead, those that wish to reach the organization’s talent pool must be nominated by employees — and able to demonstrate both representation and advancement among them. The company’s newly launched job board reflects an initiative in step with what employees demand: employers that prioritize diversity and inclusion and address problems head-on.”

“Paige Carder is a talent acquisition partner at Renewal by Andersen, where one of her responsibilities is to recruit more recruiters. Recently, she was taken aback by a candidate who said she was interested in the field because it was ‘easy.’ It wasn’t the first time someone had told Paige that recruiting was easy — and she knew it probably wouldn’t be the last.”

“By analyzing more than two decades worth of federal jobs and employment data and conducting surveys of top industry association economists and state and local chamber leaders across the country, [the U.S. Chamber of Commerce] examined the current state of the American workforce and the monumental challenges employers are facing across the country.”

“Nearly two years into the pandemic, many business leaders are concerned that remote work hurts company culture. They’re also a bit sad without it….A 2021 PwC survey found that 29% of US executives like the idea of employees being in the office at least three days a week for the sake of company culture, while 18% said they prefer four days a week in the office and 21% voted for five days a week in the office.”

“While many companies have been playing catch up when it comes to achieving diversity, equity and inclusion goals, Intel has been measuring its DEI efforts for more than a decade. The Silicon Valley microprocessor giant says it achieved its 2020 goal of reaching full representation of women and underrepresented minorities in its U.S. workforce two years ahead of schedule, and in January 2019, it achieved 100% gender pay equity globally.”

“Have you ever visited a website, read one or two sentences, lost interest, and left? If you have, then you should understand how most candidates approach your online job posts. The typical candidate isn’t scrutinizing every word of your post from top to bottom; they’re glancing at the first few sentences and, if that hooks them, maybe they’ll keep going. Otherwise, there’s a good chance that they’ll lose interest and move on.”

“The r/antiwork subreddit on the widely popular Reddit platform had more than 1.7 million members who refer to themselves as ‘idlers.’ The group is self-described as the home for ‘those who want to end work, are curious about ending work, want to get the most out of a work-free life, want more information on anti-work ideas and want personal help with their own jobs/work-related struggles….'”

