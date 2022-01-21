Welcome to “The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent acquisition insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:

Top Articles to Read Now

“So far, Omicron has not provided service workers with any good days. As the highly transmissible, immunity-evading coronavirus variant surges across the country, it has filled hospitals, infected record numbers of people, and made everyday life a nightmare for workers in stores, restaurants, gyms, schools, health-care facilities, and so many other workplaces.”

“Historically, workers have more often been hurt by reallocation shocks, during which a significant share of workers permanently lose their jobs, forcing them to move to new companies, new places, or new industries to get rehired.” This time is different.

“More than 1 million fewer students are in college. Here’s how that impacts the economy.”

“These days, what could be more core than recruiters? They’re in huge demand all around the world. As well, the demand for high-tech workers has surged to what feels like pre-pandemic levels.” Read more from LinkedIn’s research into which jobs are growing.

“‘The government’s aim with this legislation is to increase labor mobility and freedom, and this legislation should meet this goal by increasing the likelihood that employees are aware that noncompete clauses are unenforceable,'” says attorney David Fanjoy.

“Full-time LGBTQ+ workers earned about $900 weekly, which is 90% of what the typical worker earns in the U.S. Put another way, LGBTQ+ workers earn about 90 cents for every dollar that the typical worker earns. LGBTQ+ people of color, transgender women and men and non-binary individuals earn the least when compared to their white or cisgender LGBTQ+ peers.”

“As we move into the new year, The Great Resignation is showing no sign of slowing. Although the U.S. unemployment rate was close to pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2021, more than a quarter of workers (26%) say they are looking to change jobs in the near future. This is cause for concern as hiring teams are tasked to hire for growth while simultaneously keeping up with rising turnover rates.”

“Fifty-eight percent of recruiters do not believe that leadership understands their role in the organization. As a result, recruiters are feeling overworked and exploring new opportunities. One in 3 recruiters are looking for new jobs; 30% of recruiters are feeling more burned out; 42% of recruiters do not have the resources they need to be successful.”

Upcoming Webinars

There are no signs of The Great Resignation slowing — which means companies must cater to talent or they will lose in this candidate- and employee-driven market. Employers must make changes to hire top talent but also retain their top talent. Learn how employee experience (EX) drives candidate experience (CX) and vice-versa, how to curb recruiting costs with more and better first-party candidate data, and how to fix CX gaps and create prioritized technology roadmaps by working closer with IT. Register here.

Your recruiting strategy begins and ends with the very recruiters you recruit into your organization. Without the right recruiters, no technology or process will save you. This panel discussion will equip you and your team with the insights needed to attract the best recruiting talent the market has to offer, while navigating an unprecedented recruiting landscape fraught with challenges like astronomical recruiter compensation and candidate ghosting. Register here.

Article Continues Below

Discover more webinars to elevate your career, department, and organization.

ERE PRO

Have you visited the world’s largest library of talent acquisition media yet? ERE Pro features deep dives into the recruiting challenges that real talent acquisition professionals face daily, from practitioners that have already tackled them. Learn from from leaders from Uber, Lowe’s, Marriott, DoorDash, and a wide range of other organizations across a broad span of industries. Gain insights here.

Stay in Touch

Join the conversation about all things talent acquisition in the ERE Facebook Group. It’s a great venue to gain information, support, and network with fellow peers. We’re talking about some of the stories above, as well as other hot recruiting topics, so come share your own views in the ERE Facebook Group. We’d love to see you there!

Additionally, got questions? Feedback on a story? Or want to pitch a story idea? Get in touch with ERE editor Vadim Liberman at vadim@ere.net.

Share the Knowledge

Did you find this post interesting? Then share the knowledge! Please consider forwarding this to friends and colleagues.

And to continue receiving recruiting intelligence to power your career, department, and organization, subscribe to the ERE Daily Newsletter.

Thanks for reading!