The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week

“More people than ever are searching for work that has meaning. But nobody can agree on how to find it, provide it, or even define it.”

Fifty-seven percent of recruiters are ready to remove the CV from the recruitment process. Meanwhile, the percentage of recruiters hiring developers from non-academic backgrounds has almost doubled. Also, 42% of recruiters will use skill-based assessment solutions to improve diversity. And there’s more from CodinGame and Coderpad’s survey of 14,000 developers and recruiters.

“The reality is that most recruiters and hiring managers do not have the bandwidth, ability, or will to consider what ‘transferable skills’ really mean to their hiring needs. And many would-be candidates struggle to showcase their abilities through resumes or online profiles. Unfortunately, this can result in a lot of quality candidates missing their chance because neither side can fully communicate their needs and capabilities.”

“For the first time in its history, the U.S. Army is offering its largest bonus ever for new recruits who commit to six years of service — $50,000. Up until now, the Army has offered a maximum bonus for new recruits of $40,000.” Read this piece to see which factors influence bonus amount.

“Seasonal retail jobs dropped 7% from October through December, according to Challenger, Gray & Christmas’s analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data. The drop was the largest since 2016, when hiring fell nearly 9.6%…’The onslaught of COVID cases, the difficulty parents are having securing child care, the sheer availability of jobs kept many from taking retail roles,’ Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said in a statement.”

Glassdoor recently released its annual 100 Best Places to Work list. “There are three elements that distinguish the 10 best workplaces from the rest: having a clear mission; strong, transparent senior leadership; and investing in employees’ career development” according to Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong.

“The coffee retailer promised in 2020 that by 2025, at least 30% of those in all corporate jobs and at least 40% of those in all retail and manufacturing roles would be Black, indigenous or other people of color. It had met about a third of those goals through October of last year. People of color rose to 48% of the workforce in 2021 from 47% in October 2020.”

HR and TA tech expert George LaRocque offers a thorough breakdown of how w021 results relate to current market trends, how last compares compares historically, which trends emerged in Q4 of last year, and what you can expect to see in 2022 for investments and trends.

