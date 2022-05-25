The Long-Term Trends Driving Worker Shortages

“The reasons workers are staying away are well-documented,” writes labor market expert Raghav Sing, “but now it’s becoming apparent this situation may last for a very long time.”

In an article on TLNT.com (ERE’s sister site covering all things HR), Raghav dives into four trends that are not likely to reverse any time soon. And they are troubling trends.

The article is a somewhat depressing read — but a critically important one. Click here (or below) to read Raghav’s story, “America’s Missing Workforce.”

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

