The Job Incentives That Matter Most Today

Increasingly, employers are turning to perks and benefits to attract candidates and close offers. But which ones will today’s candidates find most valuable? Which will make the most sense for your organization?

At ERE Digital, Sept 23-24, Keirsten Greggs will be a panelist discussing the best incentives to lure job-seekers today. Keirsten and ERE editor Vadim Liberman recently spoke about this subject as a preview of her ERE Digital appearance. (Vadim’s biggest takeaway was that perhaps it’s time, as Keirsten suggests, for employers to end the phrase “total rewards” to describe what are not actual rewards.)

View the video below and then hear more insights from Keirsten by registering at www.ererecruitingconference.com.

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

Keirsten Greggs is a talent acquisition consultant and career coach. In 2017 she founded TRAP Recruiter, LLC, to bring trust, relationship-building, accountability, and a proactive approach back into the recruiting lifecycle. She engages with a broader audience via her blog, as a guest speaker, as a guest on various podcasts, facilitating workshops and training, and as creator of the #RecruiterProblems meme series.

