The Growth of Internal Recruiting

With layoffs piling up, especially in tech, many companies increasingly continue to turn to internal mobility to address their talent challenges. Moreover, according a recent report by Cornerstone People Research Lab and Lighthouse Research & Advisory, employees are much more likely to quit if they aren’t made properly aware of opportunities inside the organization. Some other notable findings from the study include:

73% of workers today want to know about career opportunities within their organization

Women were about 33% more likely than men to say they would like to explore projects that help them learn new or different skills

People under the age of 45 were about 50% more likely than those over 45 to say they would like to explore projects that develop new connections and mentors

Given the ongoing importance of internal mobility — and by extension internal recruiting — here is a collection of recent stories to provide valuable insights and inform decision-making at your own company.

Will a Hyper-Focus on Retention Backfire?

“With talent shortages at a 16-year high and economic uncertainty looming ahead, employers are laser-focused on retaining key talent. But companies also need to acquire the skills necessary to thrive in the future. Enter upskilling and reskilling initiatives.” Read more.

Average Time to Fill is 41 Days: Dissecting the Findings of iCIMS’ Workforce Report

“The year of the Great Reset. That’s how software provider iCIMS has dubbed 2023 in its newly released Workforce Report…The report, which is based on a September survey of 3,000 U.S. job seekers, as well as data from the company’s database of employer and job-seeker activity, reveals numerous insights.” Read more.

Is LinkedIn’s New Internal Hiring Tool a Solution to the Wrong Problem?

“Turnover costs a fortune. Given that employees want growth, first place companies often look to fill positions is within their own workforces. Yet matching internal candidates with positions is still a struggle. With that in mind, LinkedIn is adding new modules to help recruiters find people who are already working for the company and may not be applying to posted jobs.” Read more.

Leveraging Internal Mobility to Drive Diversity and Inclusion

“A strong internal-mobility program is an incredible asset to your business — not just for the usual and obvious reasons but because there’s also a rising narrative that it can better support diversity, equity, and inclusion, a priority for 94% of CEOs. However, many businesses find that DEI progress is an often-elusive outcome of their internal-mobility efforts.” Read more.

The Destruction of Talent Mobility Through Talent Hoarding

“When it comes to internal mobility, there are still too many talent leaders perpetuating myths and untruths and plain old B.S. Some of this was recently evident in a SHRM article, ‘Avoiding the Potential Risks of Internal Transfers.’ The article posed various scenarios that presented risks associated with internal transfers, including when an employee has been underperforming or ‘difficult’ to work with. Sure, such situations are worth examining, but the article ultimately failed sufficiently to acknowledge the elephant in the room — that managers tend (and are often permitted) to sabotage the process.” Read more.

The Failure of Internal Mobility Efforts

“Internal mobility is a strategic priority for any company looking to better recruit, engage, and retain talent. The pandemic, labor shortage, and the Great Resignation have forced organizations to rethink how they empower their workforce. According to new findings by Aptitude Research, 70% of companies have increased their investment in internal mobility, compared to 58% in 2020. Additionally, 1 in 2 employers have increased their number of internal hires this year.” Read more.

The Democratization of Talent Mapping

“A strong internal mobility strategy encourages employees to pursue not only new roles but special projects, volunteer work, educational advancement, professional development and more. To make that happen, however, it’s essential to have an effective talent mapping initiative that opens up a wide range of internal and external programs for career development.” Read more.