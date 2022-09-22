The Deprioritization of College Degrees in Hiring

“College degrees. It’s no wonder they’ve long been coveted. As recently as 2017 not having one was a serious impediment to employment and opportunity. Some 51% of all U.S. jobs required one,” begins an article on TLNT, ERE’s sister site devoted to all things HR. The pieces goes on to point that that many employers still prize degrees, citing that Microsoft requires a college degree in 70% of its total job postings.

But times are changing. The Burning Glass Institute predicts 1.4 million jobs will open up to workers without college degrees in the next five years. “Yes, it’s partly in response to a skills shortage,” the story points out. But even so, the trend to deprioritize education as a hiring criteria will only intensify.

