The Best Way to Fight a Pandemic? Community.

Things will get better. But first they will get worse.

We are living though a crisis of still unknown proportions, one that is impacting how all of us live and work — that is, those of us who still have jobs. There’s little doubt that the social and especially economic ravage of COVID-19 will lead to massive layoffs, furloughs, and numerous other upheavals for everyone.

Indeed, more than half of U.S. jobs — roughly 80 million — are or will be at risk due to the pandemic, according to an analysis by Moody’s Analytics. (Unless you’re Amazon, which is hiring 100,000 workers to keep up with a surge in online shopping.) It can therefore seem weird to think about hiring people when much of the world is entering a hiring freeze.

Am I using a pandemic to promote ERE’s groups and events? Yes, totally! Because I fervently believe what you likely already know — or should know — as a talent acquisition professional: It is your people who will ultimately get you through these calamitous times.

And by people, I mean all your talent. And by all your talent, I mean not just your CEO, not just your C-suite, not just your people managers, not just your HR function, not just your frontline workers. I mean everyone. Everyone inside your company. Everyone outside your company.

Everyone as in everyone.

I encourage you to rely on ERE’s community for help and comfort. Eventually, you will not get through this — but we will get through this.