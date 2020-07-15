Talking TA Tech With New ERE Columnist Lance Haun

You cannot be an effective talent acquisition professional unless you are managing talent acquisition technology effectively these days.

Easier said than done, of course. There’s so much to consider: the countless software solutions out there, AI, myriad bells and whistles, AI, integration issues, AI, implementation challenges, AI, automation, and…no need to say it again. 

Making sense of all the tips and trends and buzzwords can make you feel like you’re at a three-ring circus. With so much to look at, to think about, it can all seem confusing and overwhelming.

That’s where Lance Haun comes in. Lance is ERE’s newest columnist (and former editor of ERE’s sister sites SourceCon and TLNT). Drawing on his many years of experience as a practitioner, consultant, researcher, and writer covering the world of HR and recruiting, Lance will share his insights to help you understand TA tech better so that you can make wiser decisions in your own organization. 

Check out the video below to get to know Lance. He and ERE editor Vadim Liberman converse about a range of topics, including: 

  • Top trends in — and concerns about — TA tech today
  • Which trends should not be trends
  • How tech has evolved over recent years
  • The ongoing battle between platform vs best-of-breed solutions
  • The impact that increasing automation is having on recruiting
  • The biggest misconceptions and assumptions that vendors and practitioners have about each other
  • Why meeting Vadim was the biggest highlight of Lance’s life

Lance Haun is the practice director of strategy and insights for The Starr Conspiracy, where he focuses on researching and writing about work technology. He is also a former editor for ERE Media, broadly covering the world of human resources, recruiting, and sourcing. 
 
He has been featured as a work expert in publications like the Harvard Business Review, The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, MSNBC, Fast Company, and other HR and business websites.
 
He's based in his Vancouver, Wash., home office with his wife and adorable daughter. You can reach him by email or find him off-topic on Twitter.

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

