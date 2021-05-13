Improving representation in your organization is too big a task to go it alone. To have real impact, you’ve got to find the right external partners. But what exactly does a “right partner” look like when it comes to helping you achieve your diversity hiring goals?
At ERE Digital, Andréa Long, DoorDash’s senior manager of diversity recruiting partnership, will be delivering a talk called “How Will I Know?: Selecting and Measuring Partnerships to Improve Diversity Hiring and Employer Branding.” She’ll reveal:
- When to bring in a partner in the first place
- Which criteria matters most — and least — when evaluating potential partners
- Best ways to work with partners to create events and other initiatives
- How to gauge success of partnerships to ensure utmost relevance to business aims
Andréa recently spoke with me about her presentation. Check out the conversation below, and I hope to see you at the event! (Get 10% off your ticket price when you register here.)
