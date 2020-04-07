Recruiting in a Pandemic: A Conversation With Robin Schooling

Editor’s note: This article is part of a series highlighting speakers at the upcoming ERE Digital event. Click here to view other articles in the series.

What’s it like to be a recruiter during a pandemic? Up until recently, no one really knew the answer. Even today, the answer changes by day, by company, industry, by location. The truth is, we’re all trying to figure it out as we go.

But go we must. We have no choice but to keep on keeping on by trying new approaches and refining others. We also have no choice but to turn to each other for support (well, we technically do have a choice here, but only one makes sense). With that in mind, ERE recently broadcast a Facebook Live session with Robin Schooling.

Robin has spent her career in HR and recruiting — with the stories and battle scars to match. She’s also a speaker at the upcoming ERE Digital event (April 15–17), where her talk will be “The Biggest Losers: When HR and Recruiting Compete, No One Wins.”

Ain’t that the gospel. Robin’s session is particularly salient because, again, getting through the current crisis demands cooperation and collaboration. And sure enough, it’s a theme that ran strong during my Facebook conversation with Robin, which also addressed a range of questions, including:

What is the greatest difficulty that a typical TA professional is facing right now — assuming, of course, the person still has a job?

How should companies be building or addressing their employer brand during this time?

What does, or should, forming and maintaining relationships with candidates look like right now?

What are companies doing wrong now? What are some doing right?

Have employers been doing a good job transitioning to virtual interviewing and hiring?

How can organizations best tackle issues related to upcoming summer internships and onboarding?

How can TA play a part in using this crisis to usher in a new and better future of work?

What should laid off and furloughed recruiting professionals be doing right now?

