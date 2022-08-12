Qantas Asks Senior Execs to Handle Baggage, Colorado’s Pay Transparency Law, and More!

The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week

“Qantas Airways, Australia’s largest domestic and international airline, is accepting volunteers from senior staff and management to help with baggage handling delays on the ground, and is seeking at least 100 executive volunteers over the next three months to help address the issue,” according to Fortune. “In an internal memo circulated to staff and shared on Monday, Qantas inquired about any ‘expressions of interest’ from management and executive staff to help with ground handling operations. Roles include loading and unloading aircraft, sorting and scanning bags, and driving the tug vehicles used to ferry luggage around the airfield.”

“LinkedIn’s looking to help businesses maximize their approach to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) with the launch of new prompts in LinkedIn Recruiter which will alert hiring professionals as to when they’re not getting enough gender diversity in their candidate search,” according to Social Media Today. “Called ‘Diversity Nudges,’ the new prompts will alert managers to an imbalance, and recommend ways to expand the candidate search to address such.”

From Recruitonmics: “New salary transparency laws are passing in states across the country. We analyzed Colorado’s economy after the law was enacted and found major implications.”

I”f not dismissed, a Connecticut antitrust conspiracy case ‘creates substantial risk to human resource departments and professionals,’ SHRM asserted in an amicus brief,” according to this article by HR Dive.

“Complex emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and ‘big data’ analysis will be used to create the leading HR organizations of the future, and employers must be willing to invest the time and effort to use these powerful tools responsibly,” says this SHRM article. “But that means first getting over the fear of what could go wrong and instead resolving to harness technology’s power to better inform decision-making and revolutionize talent management.”

“Broad new data on wages earned by college graduates who received federal student aid showed a pay gap emerging between men and women soon after they joined the workforce, even among those receiving the same degree from the same school,” reports The Wall Street Journal. “The data, which cover about 1.7 million graduates, showed that median pay for men exceeded that for women three years after graduation in nearly 75% of roughly 11,300 undergraduate and graduate degree programs at some 2,000 universities.”

“Hiring managers shouldn’t write job posts,” says Katyrina Kibben. “They don’t know what they’re doing and are flying toward bias without any brakes. I mean, if you as a recruiter don’t know how to write a job post, how would they?”

Read ERE tech columnist Lance Haun’s take on what technology can and can’t help with as the economy continues to tread through some rough and weird waters.

