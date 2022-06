“We’ve all heard anecdotal evidence suggesting the pandemic spurred many to reconsider their relationships with work,” says Maurice Bell, head of people at Lattice, on TLNT.com (ERE’s sister site devoted to all things talent). But what does this really mean?

Bell dives into findings of a new Lattice survey of 2.000 workers to reveal important nuances of the Great Resignation. Additionally, the research shows that half of new hires are looking to leave. Read Bell’s article here or click below.