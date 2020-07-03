Meet Katrina Collier, a Searchologist With a Heart

Meet Katrina Collier, aka “The Searchologist.” Katrina is a recruitment facilitator, keynote speaker, co-author of The Robot-Proof Recruiter, co-host the #SocialRecruiting podcast, and founder of DisruptHR London.

Drawing on her early-career experience as a recruiter, sourcer, and manager, Katrina has helped thousands globally become better TA professionals. Originally from Australia, she now lives in London and brings an energetic, cheeky, and infectious style to humanizing recruiting.

Even more interesting than her many accomplishments is her drive to do all of it with an eye toward philanthropy. Her primary cause is Hope for Justice, which aims to end human trafficking and modern-day slavery; she uses every opportunity, including the proceeds from her book to boost their mission. For Katrina, personal values are intermingled with work, and she encourages all those she touches to work and serve with passion and authenticity to make a difference regardless of role or level.

I recently spoke with Katrina about:

  • The No. 1 thing that will stop candidate ghosting
  • Bringing human connectivity back into recruitment training
  • Cultivating self-awareness, curiosity, and empathy as a recruiter
  • Applying your values and strengths to the candidate experience
  • The most critical considerations in the hiring process
  • Bravery and fearlessness in giving feedback

Check out my conversation with Katrina by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)

Erin McDermott Peterson is a Partner and Global Talent Acquisition Consultant with PeopleResults. She previously led talent acquisition and RPO for some of the most successful organizations in the world including Accenture, Aon Hewitt, and Amazon. She translates her unique global experience to help her clients with their TA Strategy, employment branding, candidate experience, talent technologies, onboarding, and recruitment process outsourcing decisions.

Follow her on Twitter @ErinMcPeterson or connect via email at epeterson@people-results.com

