Meet Katrina Collier, a Searchologist With a Heart

Meet Katrina Collier, aka “The Searchologist.” Katrina is a recruitment facilitator, keynote speaker, co-author of The Robot-Proof Recruiter, co-host the #SocialRecruiting podcast, and founder of DisruptHR London.

Drawing on her early-career experience as a recruiter, sourcer, and manager, Katrina has helped thousands globally become better TA professionals. Originally from Australia, she now lives in London and brings an energetic, cheeky, and infectious style to humanizing recruiting.

Even more interesting than her many accomplishments is her drive to do all of it with an eye toward philanthropy. Her primary cause is Hope for Justice, which aims to end human trafficking and modern-day slavery; she uses every opportunity, including the proceeds from her book to boost their mission. For Katrina, personal values are intermingled with work, and she encourages all those she touches to work and serve with passion and authenticity to make a difference regardless of role or level.

Article Continues Below

I recently spoke with Katrina about:

The No. 1 thing that will stop candidate ghosting

Bringing human connectivity back into recruitment training

Cultivating self-awareness, curiosity, and empathy as a recruiter

Applying your values and strengths to the candidate experience

The most critical considerations in the hiring process

Bravery and fearlessness in giving feedback

Check out my conversation with Katrina by clicking on the embedded conversation below. (And find more interviews with talent leaders here.)