Managing Today’s Talent Shortage

Tweet
Share
Share

Remember when you thought that once the pandemic began to ease, hiring would pick up and you’d be able to fill roles at your organization more easily?

Well, it’s clear things didn’t work out as you may have originally imagined.

The pandemic is subsiding. That’s good. Hiring is picking up. That’s good. But the ability to fill open positions? That’s not so good.

Actually, the situation is feeling dire in some industries. The greatest challenge facing talent acquisition is…well…talent acquisition itself. That is, actually acquiring talent.

With that in mind, below is a selection of recent articles related to today’s talent shortage to help you lead through these tough times. You can find more article on managing talent shortages here.

The Warping of Talent Supply and Demand Laws

Article Continues Below

Getting Ahead of the Looming Employee Exodus 

A Tidal Wave of Hiring Begins to Take Shape

The Future of H-1B Visas

Today’s Crisis Won’t Be the Last — A Case Study in Recruiting Preparation 

Tweet
Share
Share

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

Topics