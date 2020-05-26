Job Ads Should Focus on Proof, Not Promotion

It’s almost a cliche to say at this point that the pandemic is an opportune time to re-examine a host of recruitment practices. Still, this is certainly the case when it comes to job postings, most of which just plain suck. They weren’t so hot before the pandemic, and…

They

Continue

To rely on

Poor practices

Like the kind you just read featuring a list of bullets (annoying, right?)

It doesn’t have to be this way. Especially given another current cliche about the importance of human connection these days, job ads can and should resonate more effectively with job-seekers. “Just because it’s an employer’s market doesn’t mean you can treat people like used cars on a lot,” writes Katrina Kibben, founder and principal consultant of Three Ears Media, a recruitment marketing consultancy.

Recently, Katrina spoke with ERE editor Vadim Liberman for a Facebook Live discussion and Q&A about how a pandemic is no excuse for bad job posts. The conversation included tackling a variety of questions, many of which came from the audience, such as (here come some worthy bullets!):

What were companies doing wrong even before COVID-19?

How has the pandemic influenced job ads?

What can companies do to better distinguish their ads, particularly during today’s troubled times?

What’s holding employers back from infusing more personality into their ads?

On the other hand, how can organizations maintain balance by not creating job ads that veer toward the other extreme? (Ninjas! Witches!)

What are optimal ways to structure job ads?

Is there an ideal length for a job ad?

How often should you update your job descriptions?

How can you write posts in ways that discourage “serial applicants”?

What are some good practices to foster diversity and inclusion?

What are tips for companies when it comes to incorporating multimedia content?

Additionally, Katrina explains the difference between proof and promotion when it comes to creating job ads. Click below to view the Facebook Live session for a slew of insights:

