Is Interviewing the Redheaded Stepchild of HR?

Editor’s Note: A reader recently wrote in about this article: “Please get with the times and avoid biased and insensitive language. Especially for a professional article. I expect more from ERE.” I agree. I should’ve known better. I should’ve done better. Upon reflection, I should’ve chosen a different title for the article, and probably not run it at all. So why is this story still up? Why does the title remain? Because I want to highlight my own error as a teachable moment for me, and perhaps one for you. The words we use matter. We all do better when we give more thought to them.

“What makes me successful is not what makes an accountant successful.”

Anna Papalia points this out in her recent DisruptHR talk in Philadelphia. It was an epiphany for her that made her realize that the system we use to determine talent is good at reinforcing our own egos.

Interviewing is broken, Papalia explains. Despite the reality that the most important decisions are made during interviews, “90% of hiring managers were never trained to interview. You know how they learn? They Google it, they wing it, or they shadow someone.”

Check out Papalia’s five-minute talk below for more of her views on interviewing.