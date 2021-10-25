Is Bad Policy Creating Today’s Hiring Struggles?

“We now have the strange situation of over 10 million open jobs and 5 million fewer people employed than before the pandemic,” writes Raghav Singh in his TLNT article titled “Are We Losing the War for Talent?”

Raghav continues:

“Reasons for the shortage of talent include a fear of the virus, lack of childcare, stimulus payments, people looking for new types of work, and an overall decline in the supply of talent as the population ages and fewer people choose to attend college. These are all contributing factors, but the overall situation is the result of an economic policy mix that has reduced the supply of labor.”

Just how are today’s economic policies exacerbating the struggle to hire? Head over to TLNT (ERE’s sister site covering all things HR and talent) to read “Are We Losing the War for Talent?”

