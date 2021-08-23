How to Get Your Recruiters to Consistently Use Your ATS

Tweet
Share
Share

In Episode 43 of Best Hire EverKris Dunn does office hours and answers a listener mail question that’s causing pain everywhere in the world of recruiting:

“How do I get my recruiters to consistently use our ATS?”

Along the way, KD hits on numerous considerations when trying to improve how recruiters use your ATS.

Please subscribe, rate and review (Apple) and follow (Spotify) to get the latest delivered to you.

Show Highlights

4:50 – Making tough decisions about what you actually want your recruiters to record in the ATS.

8:00 – Becoming more like a sales team and ensuring you can report on your recruiting funnel for each req your team works.

Article Continues Below

11:50 – How consistent reporting is key to recruiter adoption of your ATS.

17:30 – Why spending time and resources ($) on how sourced candidates from other databases get into the ATS is a gift you have to give your recruiters to get them to use your system.

19:08 – Audits, performance management tie-ins, and more to measure ATS adoption across your recruiters.

Tweet
Share
Share

BEST HIRE EVER is a podcast that explores a simple truth: There’s nothing that drives success at your company like making a great hire. Make your BEST HIRE EVER, and suddenly you sleep better, work less nights and weekends, and you might even start being talked about as that guy or gal that’s just naturally a great developer of talent.

Of course, making great hires is incredibly hard, which is why this podcast exists. Join Kinetix CHRO and partner Kris Dunn (founder of Fistful of Talent, The HR Capitalist, and author of The 9 Faces of HR) as he digs into the topic of hiring top talent with undeniably talented corporate leaders, recruiters, and candidates. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll learn the hard lessons others learned as they developed their approach to make their BEST HIRE EVER.

Topics