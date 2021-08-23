How to Get Your Recruiters to Consistently Use Your ATS

In Episode 43 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn does office hours and answers a listener mail question that’s causing pain everywhere in the world of recruiting:

“How do I get my recruiters to consistently use our ATS?”

Along the way, KD hits on numerous considerations when trying to improve how recruiters use your ATS.

Show Highlights

4:50 – Making tough decisions about what you actually want your recruiters to record in the ATS.

8:00 – Becoming more like a sales team and ensuring you can report on your recruiting funnel for each req your team works.

11:50 – How consistent reporting is key to recruiter adoption of your ATS.

17:30 – Why spending time and resources ($) on how sourced candidates from other databases get into the ATS is a gift you have to give your recruiters to get them to use your system.

19:08 – Audits, performance management tie-ins, and more to measure ATS adoption across your recruiters.