How Marriott Transcends the Transaction to Attract Talent

Attracting and retaining top talent in the midst of tight labor pools is daunting for any organization. At ERE Digital, Sept 23-24, Marriott’s senior director of luxury + premium performance and brand talent Kristin Hart will present “Transcending the Transaction: The Power of Brand, Culture, and Storytelling to Attract Talent.”

Kristin’s session will examine the role that TA professionals have as brand and cultural ambassadors for the teams and organizations they represent, and the power of storytelling in the recruiting process. Specifically, Kristin will dive into:

  • Identifying and empathizing with the psychological state of job-seekers
  • What employees are looking for in their employers today
  • The specific role you play as a brand cultural ambassador and storyteller
  • Actionable steps you can take to upskill yourself in this area

Kristin and ERE editor Vadim Liberman recently spoke about her upcoming presentation. View the video of the conversation below and then hear more insights from Kristin by registering at www.ererecruitingconference.com.

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

Kristin Hart is the senior director of performance and brand talent for Marriott International’s Luxury and Premium Brands. Kristin’s team helps create raving brand fanatics and increased guest loyalty through differentiated talent strategies. Focus areas include attracting, developing, and engaging talent, and building brand culture. Kristin has also held various program and portfolio management roles in HR. Outside of Marriott, Kristin is an executive coach and enjoys partnering with clients to meet their goals.

