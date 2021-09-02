How Marriott Transcends the Transaction to Attract Talent

Attracting and retaining top talent in the midst of tight labor pools is daunting for any organization. At ERE Digital, Sept 23-24, Marriott’s senior director of luxury + premium performance and brand talent Kristin Hart will present “Transcending the Transaction: The Power of Brand, Culture, and Storytelling to Attract Talent.”

Kristin’s session will examine the role that TA professionals have as brand and cultural ambassadors for the teams and organizations they represent, and the power of storytelling in the recruiting process. Specifically, Kristin will dive into:

Identifying and empathizing with the psychological state of job-seekers

What employees are looking for in their employers today

The specific role you play as a brand cultural ambassador and storyteller

Actionable steps you can take to upskill yourself in this area

Kristin and ERE editor Vadim Liberman recently spoke about her upcoming presentation. View the video of the conversation below and then hear more insights from Kristin by registering at www.ererecruitingconference.com.