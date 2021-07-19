In Episode 41 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn does office hours and answers a listener mail question that’s causing pain everywhere in the world of recruiting:

“How do I get candidates to stop ghosting my recruiters?”

Dawn Burke, VP of talent consulting at Kinetix, sits in for reflection on KD’s advice. Problems are solved. We laugh, we cry. We learn. OK, it’s not that serious, but we discuss. In and out in 15 minutes.

KD believes that you shouldn’t try to stop ghosting, the key is to make candidates who are going to ghost you do it faster and earlier in the process.

Article Continues Below

Please subscribe, rate and review (Apple) and follow (Spotify) to get the latest delivered to you.