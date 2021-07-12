In Episode 41 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn does office hours and answers a listener mail question that’s as old as recruiting itself:

“How do I get a hiring leader who doesn’t understand recruiting off my back?”

Dawn Burke, VP of talent consulting at Kinetix sits in for reflection on KD’s advice. Problems are solved. We laugh, we cry. We learn.

OK, it’s not that serious, but we discuss. In and out in 15 minutes.

