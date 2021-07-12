‘How Do I Get a Hiring Leader Who Doesn’t Understand Recruiting Off My Back?’

Tweet
Share
Share

In Episode 41 of Best Hire EverKris Dunn does office hours and answers a listener mail question that’s as old as recruiting itself:

“How do I get a hiring leader who doesn’t understand recruiting off my back?”

Dawn Burke, VP of talent consulting at Kinetix sits in for reflection on KD’s advice. Problems are solved. We laugh, we cry. We learn.

OK, it’s not that serious, but we discuss. In and out in 15 minutes.

Article Continues Below

Please subscribe, rate and review (Apple) and follow (Spotify) to get the latest delivered to you.

Tweet
Share
Share

BEST HIRE EVER is a podcast that explores a simple truth: There’s nothing that drives success at your company like making a great hire. Make your BEST HIRE EVER, and suddenly you sleep better, work less nights and weekends, and you might even start being talked about as that guy or gal that’s just naturally a great developer of talent.

Of course, making great hires is incredibly hard, which is why this podcast exists. Join Kinetix CHRO and partner Kris Dunn (founder of Fistful of Talent, The HR Capitalist, and author of The 9 Faces of HR) as he digs into the topic of hiring top talent with undeniably talented corporate leaders, recruiters, and candidates. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll learn the hard lessons others learned as they developed their approach to make their BEST HIRE EVER.

Topics