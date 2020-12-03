Happening on TLNT: Can We Bring Women Back to the Future?

There’s no shortage of research confirming that implicit gender bias persists. But here’s come anyway: 75% of people associate higher levels of intellectual ability with men more than they do with women. Almost the same number feel that men were are better suited for careers while women are better suited as homemakers.

To say that these are troubling findings is an understatement. What’s more, our Covid is increasingly reflecting such views. More and more women are leaving the workforce to manage child and elder care at home. And as they conform to traditional societal gender norms — as as men do the same by focusing on their jobs — we risk losing decades of progress when it comes to gender equity at work.

In a recent TLNT article, Maryville University’s Leilani Carver explores the continual problem of implicit gender bias and what companies can do to mitigate it. It’s incumbent upon all of us to make sure we don’t regress to 70 years ago. We must all work to ensure women make it back to the future.

Article Continues Below

Head over to TLNT to read “Welcome to 1950: The Role of Women at Work Is Increasingly That They Have No Role.”