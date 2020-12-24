Happening on TLNT: The Black Female Introvert

“When people expect a sassy, bold, dramatic, and highly communicative bearing, Black introverted women can leave the impression of being aloof, nonchalant, and unfriendly. Consequently, they often must work double-time to overcome misperceptions, masquerading as extraverts to make others feel comfortable with them.”

So explain authors Jeri Bingham and Rachel Cubas-Wilkinson in their TLNT article, “On Being an Introverted Black Woman in Leadership.” They further detail the unique struggles that Black female introverts face in the workplace, as well as what companies can do to address them.

