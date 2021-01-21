Happening on TLNT: Oversight vs Surveillance

As many workers continue to work remotely, so too continues the interest in monitoring them. Or is it surveilling them? Or is it micro-managing them? Or is it helping them work more productively? Or s it controlling them?

“Businesses are having to experiment with new forms of time and attendance tracking to accommodate the new remote workforce,” explains Adam Day in his TLNT article “The Thin Line Between Oversight and Surveillance.”

Continues Day: “And while the act of collecting start and end times are easily implemented, monitoring and tracking performance during those hours is a different story. The balance between performance monitoring and surveillance is a thin line and one that businesses are running multiple case studies on today.”

Where exactly is that line?

