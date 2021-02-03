Happening on TLNT: Coaches Should Not Replace Managers

I remember clearly when I worked at Prudential the conversations I had with senior leaders about coaching — namely, that having a coach was a stigma. Despite the myriad benefits to one’s career, there was a common fear that getting coached would give off the impression that you’re an under-performer.

And sure enough, in her TLNT article, management consultant Amy Drader addresses this and other salient points about coaching. She also delineates differences between coaching and managing — differences that often get lost or confused or convoluted at some companies.

Head over to TLNT to read “Stop Hiring a Coach to Do a Manager’s Job.”

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

