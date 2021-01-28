Happening on TLNT: Can Managers and Direct Reports Be Friends?

“The average person spends 8.5 hours per day at work. That means you spend about one-third of your life working and likely spend more time interacting with your boss than you do with family or friends,” writes management and leadership consultant Dr. Phillip T. Meade. “Additionally, when companies promote from within, peer-to-peer relationships suddenly morph into manager-to-employee relationships.”

Meade goes on to say that it’s only it’s only natural to see friendships developing between managers and employees who share the same daily experiences.

Article Continues Below

Which begs a question you’ve no doubt heard before: Can managers and their direct reports be friends? Head over to TLNT to read “The Eternal Question: Can a Manager and an Employee Be Friends?”