Happening on TLNT: Where Ideas Go to Die

Pretty much every company says it values innovation. Only then to destroy it with poor mindsets and processes.
In her TLNT article, “Killing Innovation,” author Julia Shalet details the top ways that organizations stifle creativity and progress among their people. She explains how some company leaders will claim an idea is “off strategy,” or they’ll make workers jump through countless hoops to advance a project, or they’ll demonize the F word in unhealthy ways.
Article Continues Below
Hire the best talent — wherever they live
You find the candidate. We find the way. Globalization Partners provides a quick and easy solution for companies to hire talent in 187 countries. We take on the legal, finance, HR, and tax matters – you focus on your business.
What’s the F word? Why might great ideas be dying at your own business. Head over to TLNT to read “Killing Innovation.”