Happening on SourceCon: Totally Usable and Practical Sourcing Tools

Tweet
Share
Share
hammer and few nails

There are least 698,845 sourcing tools out there. You know, give or take one or two, obviously. Point is, it can sometimes feel overwhelming figuring out which tools to use.

However, in his recent article on SourceCon, ERE’s sister site devoted to the sourcing community, expert sourcer Mikey Weill, who’ll also be presenting at SourceCon Digital, happening Oct. 19-21, reveals three practical tools he uses to optimize his work.

Mikey doesn’t cite come complex tech solutions. Rather, he writes about simple ways to manage his daily schedule and daily reqs. He also explains how he uses a Google Sheet he developed (he provides a link to it, too) to help track what needs tracking.

Article Continues Below

Head over to SourceCon to read “Tools Needed To Succeed As A Sourcer.”

Tweet
Share
Share

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

Topics