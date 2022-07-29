Glassdoor Forced to ID Reviewers, Army to Pump $1B in Recruiting and Retention, and More!

The Most Interesting Recruiting Stories of the Week

“[A] magistrate judge in a Northern California district court, ruled in favor of a New Zealand–based billion-dollar toy company called Zuru in its case against Glassdoor,” according to Fortune. “Zuru’s co-CEOs alleged that anonymous “false, disparaging and defamatory” reviews on the employer-review site materially harmed its business and complicated its recruiting process…This is bad news for Glassdoor, whose entire billion-dollar business model is based on the promise of anonymity.”

“The Army will shift about $1 billion to recruiting programs and will rely more heavily on reserve units as its ranks dwindle and the service struggles to attract new soldiers, Army officials said in a memo this week that described a high-stakes ‘war for talent’ that confronts America’s armed forces and comes at a crucial moment for national security,” according to The Washington Times.

“Big-name companies including Microsoft, Google and Meta are pumping the brakes on hiring, giving way to fresh concerns about an economic recession and job-market dive,” reports CNBC. “But hiring pros, even ones recently laid off, say recent jolts in the job market don’t indicate a mass downturn ahead.”

“If you call a local Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) to place an order, you may be routed to a call center,” reports Yahoo! Finance. “Domino’s says the practice has freed up workers to deliver pizzas amid a driver shortage that has plagued the company for well over a year. Utilizing call centers ‘allows team members to focus on making and delivering pizzas without having to worry about answering phones, especially during the busiest times of the store,’ Domino’s Pizza new CEO Russell Wiener told analysts on an earnings call Thursday.”

“Speedy hiring is all the rage, according to headlines,” says HR Drive. “UPS hired many of its seasonal workers within 30 minutes of their applying. Southwest Airlines filled out a crew of ramp workers with on-the-spot interviews and job offers. But other employers quietly battled the market, scooping up candidates faster than their competitors through process excellence.”

“The new Employability Report released by Cengage Group shows that 62% of all employers surveyed still believe a degree is a must-have for their candidates, despite the fact that less than 40% of all adults in the U.S. have a bachelor’s degree and many have the skills to do the required work via other credentials,” reports HR Executive. “’Employers seem to be stuck in a contradictory cycle where they recognize that a degree is not an indicator of job readiness but nonetheless require one as part of their candidate screening process,’ says Michael Hansen, CEO of Cengage Group.”

“Jiffy Lube has agreed to a $2 million settlement to end claims brought by a former employee who alleged the company illegally used a no-poaching agreement with franchise owners, harming workers,” according to Top Class Actions. “In a motion filed July 22 in a Pennsylvania federal court, Plaintiff Victor Fuentes asked a judge to approve the deal that would benefit about 1,250 hourly current and former Jiffy Lube workers in the New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania regions in and around Philadelphia.”

“With more jobs to fill and fewer recruiters to fill them, many employers are reevaluating how to effectively attract and hire talent,” writes Aptitude Research’s Madeline Laurano on ERE.net. “According to new findings by Aptitude Research, 68% of companies are rethinking specifically their approach to candidate communication this year.”

