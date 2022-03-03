Forbes’ Best Large Employers List Reveals a Notable Dichotomy

“It’s that time of the year again when Forbes magazine publishes its rankings of America’s best large and small employers. Often, the results can be predictable. But judging by the results of this year’s list, there’s plenty for HRDs to sit up and take notice of,” begins Peter Crush in his recent TLNT article.

Crush, editor of TLNT (ERE’s sister site covering all things HR), goes on to say that “it’s those companies that can offset it by cementing a sense of purpose to their staff that score extremely highly.”

“For instance,” Crush points out, “it’s companies from the healthcare sector that are particularly conspicuous by their appearance. This year healthcare firms dominate the rankings, comprising more than a quarter of the top 50, and half of the top 10. This is despite the fact reports suggest this sector alone has seen up to 18% of its workforce quit due to burnout and low pay.”

Check out the full article below for more insights.

Create ‘purpose’ and you’ll be loved by your employees – Forbes

