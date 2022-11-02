Employers Feel Increased Pressure to Raise Wages

Employers hoping for some sort of respite from pressure to increase wages will be sorely disappointed, writes Raghav Singh on TLNT (ERE’s sister site devoted to all things HR and talent).

Singh, who is also a former ERE labor market columnist, writes about the ongoing hikes in compensation. In his article, he points out, “With the labor market remaining extremely tight — there are 11 million jobs open and 6 million unemployed people seeking work — the effect is that workers continue to have significant leverage to demand higher wages and salaries.”

The continued force of rising wages will have implications on recruiting, from pay listings in job posts to offer packages and beyond. Read Singh’s article below for more insights.