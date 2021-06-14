Current Challenges Around Recruiting Recruiters

In Episode 40 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn talks with Tim Sackett (HRU Tech, Fistful of Talent, The Tim Sackett Project) on best practices when hiring recruiters at your company. Tim and Kris talk through the following topics of note when it comes to recruiting recruiter:
- The remote/hybrid/in office question when it comes to hiring recruiters
- Why your approach to the career level of the recruiter profile you seek and training provided probably dictate what you can do in office vs. remote
- The current market for hiring recruiters (it might be better than many report)
- Candidate slotting (what type of recruiter works for you?) and pay models for recruiters
- Referral programs (do they really work when you’re trying to recruit recruiters?)
- The value of assessments and what we like/need in recruiter candidates
- Funnel stats from KD’s recent search.
