Conflict-Resolution During Onboarding

In Episode 47 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn talks with Phil North, VP of customer experience at Kinetix, about the challenges of disagreeing and resolving subsequent conflict (or perceived conflict) on remote teams, where visual cues and informal, in-person connection is rare.

From a new-hire perspective, this is a big topic to properly address during onboarding to avoid losing the person to the “quick quit” trend that’s happening more often in a tight labor market.

In their conversation, Phil and KD hit the following:

The tools available to remote teams to resolve conflict — text, voice calls, more Zoom or MS Teams calls. How quickly to go back/reach out once you battled with someone. The potential for setting rules for how tension reduction can happen on remote teams. Does the teammate feel the same way? How do you know? The danger of letting an issue roll for days without attempting to resolve it. Phil’s love for Mini Coopers and ability to spin life situations from a Mini Cooper lens.

Please subscribe, rate and review (Apple) and follow (Spotify) to get the latest delivered to you.