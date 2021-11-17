Conflict-Resolution During Onboarding

In Episode 47 of Best Hire EverKris Dunn talks with Phil North, VP of customer experience at Kinetix, about the challenges of disagreeing and resolving subsequent conflict (or perceived conflict) on remote teams, where visual cues and informal, in-person connection is rare.

From a new-hire perspective, this is a big topic to properly address during onboarding to avoid losing the person to the “quick quit” trend that’s happening more often in a tight labor market.

In their conversation, Phil and KD hit the following:

  1. The tools available to remote teams to resolve conflict — text, voice calls, more Zoom or MS Teams calls.
  2. How quickly to go back/reach out once you battled with someone.
  3. The potential for setting rules for how tension reduction can happen on remote teams.
  4. Does the teammate feel the same way? How do you know?
  5. The danger of letting an issue roll for days without attempting to resolve it.
  6. Phil’s love for Mini Coopers and ability to spin life situations from a Mini Cooper lens.

BEST HIRE EVER is a podcast that explores a simple truth: There’s nothing that drives success at your company like making a great hire. Make your BEST HIRE EVER, and suddenly you sleep better, work less nights and weekends, and you might even start being talked about as that guy or gal that’s just naturally a great developer of talent.

Of course, making great hires is incredibly hard, which is why this podcast exists. Join Kinetix CHRO and partner Kris Dunn (founder of Fistful of Talent, The HR Capitalist, and author of The 9 Faces of HR) as he digs into the topic of hiring top talent with undeniably talented corporate leaders, recruiters, and candidates. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll learn the hard lessons others learned as they developed their approach to make their BEST HIRE EVER.

