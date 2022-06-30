Can We Avoid Mass Unemployment?

The answer to the title of this article is “probably not.” Through the government is taking steps to avoid a recession and keep people employed, history suggests the plan won’t work, according to economy expert Raghav Singh.

In his latest article on TLNT (ERE’s sister site devoted to all things HR), Singh explores the potential outcomes of the Fed’s plan to cool the economy by reducing the number of job openings. In doing so, he doesn’t ask whether unemployment will rise but by how much.

It’s worth reading Singh’s perspective to help inform your own organization’s workforce planning. Check out “The Coming Surge in Unemployment” for insights.