Breaking Down Talent and Pay Equity Analytics

In Episode 36 of Best Hire Ever, Kris Dunn talks with Shuba Gopal about what’s going on in the world of people analytics. Transitioning five years ago from the world of cancer research, Shuba shares what people analytics should look like for any CHRO or talent acquisition leader and also breaks down the current state of DEI and gender pay equity analytics.

Show Highlights

1:45 – Shuba didn’t start on the people analytics side of the business, so KD asks her to break down her days in cancer research and why she was interested in people analytics.

6:30 – KD asks Shuba to describe how HR has better data than in cancer research. Crazy but true: People Data is better than cancer research data!

10:40 – Shuba gives her advice for HR leaders on the best way to get started with people analytics, providing the top three areas she would focus a new HR leader to dig into.

19:45 – KD asks Shuba to provide a similar top-three list for analytical focus on the recruiting side of the house. What are the top three areas she would focus a TA/recruiting leader on to turn around a struggling recruiting function?

28:03 – KD and Shuba to talk about how data can be used to convert more leaders to understand the importance of DEI. What’s a way data can be used to convert people to the mission of recruiting all types of people in the average American company?

32:58 – Shuba talks about her work in the area of gender pay equity, and givex observations on some things she’s learned about pay equity that are broadly true across the U.S. KD and Shuba also talk about the at-times controversial adjustment of salaries for experience and time in the workforce prior to discussing gaps.