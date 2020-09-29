Boeing’s Head of Global Executive Staffing Offers Insights on Recruiting for Top Jobs

Meet Diana Barr. Diana is the head of global executive staffing at Boeing, having joined the company in 2019 to build an internal search firm as a fresh approach to senior leadership staffing strategy — including sourcing, assessment, diversity and inclusion, and succession planning across an international footprint.

Having started her career as an HR generalist for Marriott International, Diana determined that executive recruiting was the most challenging and enjoyable part of her day. Afterward, she held a variety of roles to build her exec hiring experience before landing at Boeing.

For TA leaders looking to increase their impact, Diana offers her perspective on the importance of knowing what you bring to the proverbial party. “Everyone has strengths. And you really need to understand your own strengths, as well as your passion, to be able to focus on what it is that you have to offer,” Diana points out. “For me, that’s being a connector, learning people’s stories, and developing relationships.”

I recently spoke to Diana about her views on TA and leadership. We discussed topics including:

Recognizing the critical aspect of a growth mindset

How curiosity increases the effectiveness of executive search

Developing TA specialist skills for a successful career

Check out my conversation with Diana by clicking on the embedded conversation below.