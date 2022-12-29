Best of ERE: Top 5 Recruiting Technology Stories of 2022

Remember when you technology wasn’t as essential to recruiting effectively?

Neither do I.

The truth is that tech — from rudimentary spreadsheets to advanced artificial intelligence — has always been critical talent acquisition. Today, however, there are so many options, so many vendor claims, it can be hard to figure out which tools will make a true difference at your company. Check out the articles below for valuable insights.

Technology Can’t Fix Hiring — Except Where It Can

Managing Your TA Tech Stack Through a (Possible) Downturn

Why Is Amazon Encouraging Recruiters to Resign?

Is LinkedIn’s New Internal Hiring Tool a Solution to the Wrong Problem?

Are Personalized Messages to Candidates a Waste of Time?

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. 

