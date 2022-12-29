Best of ERE: Top 5 Recruiting Technology Stories of 2022

Remember when you technology wasn’t as essential to recruiting effectively?
Neither do I.
The truth is that tech — from rudimentary spreadsheets to advanced artificial intelligence — has always been critical talent acquisition. Today, however, there are so many options, so many vendor claims, it can be hard to figure out which tools will make a true difference at your company. Check out the articles below for valuable insights.
Article Continues Below
Is LinkedIn’s New Internal Hiring Tool a Solution to the Wrong Problem?