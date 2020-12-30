Best of ERE: Top 5 Interviewing Stories of 2020

Interviewing will always be a core recruiting skill — not matter what some AI evangelists tell you. It will also always be a struggle for recruiters as they grapple with imperfect hiring processes.

Still, that doesn’t mean we should all just shrug our shoulders and accept the status quo.

Great candidates and great recruiters love interviews — but only when they don’t feel like interviews. So actually, perhaps it’s not interviewing that will forever be a main competency in recruiting. Maybe it’s simply the ability to have human conversations.

Here are some of ERE’s top stories from the past year the subject.

The Most Taboo Topic in the Hiring Process

Smart Interview Questions That Are Actually Stupid

One. That’s How Many Interviews You Need to Hire the Right Candidate.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Didn’t Want to Be Interviewed by Me — at First

Are Your Interview Questions Alienating Candidates?

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

