Best of ERE: Top 5 Employer Branding Stories of 2020

“Employer branding matters now more than ever.”

We’ve heard that repeatedly in 2020. It’s an overused cliché at best, a lie at worst. The reality is that employer branding has always mattered, and it always will.

Still, there’s no question that companies have had to rethink their approach to recruitment marketing this past year. Here’s a look back at some employer branding stories from this past year to help you ponder how you’ll plan initiatives in the coming year.