Best of ERE: Top 5 Employer Branding Stories of 2020

Tweet
Share
Share

“Employer branding matters now more than ever.”

We’ve heard that repeatedly in 2020. It’s an overused cliché at best, a lie at worst. The reality is that employer branding has always mattered, and it always will.

Still, there’s no question that companies have had to rethink their approach to recruitment marketing this past year. Here’s a look back at some employer branding stories from this past year to help you ponder how you’ll plan initiatives in the coming year.

Are You Defining Your Employer Value Proposition in All the Wrong Ways?

Is Your Employer Value Proposition Still Relevant?

Article Continues Below

Great Stories of Employers Stepping Up During the Pandemic

The Big Job Boards Are Failing Employers and Candidates

Can a Company Be Apolitical?

Tweet
Share
Share

Vadim Liberman is editor of ERE.net and TLNT (the devil wears TJ Maxx) — a workplace renegade advancing how we think, work, and live. He has previously worked as a strategy consultant to HR and recruiting tech companies at The Starr Conspiracy, as a talent management professional at Prudential, and as senior editor of The Conference Board Review, a magazine for business leaders. Vadim loves to talk about all things HR, talent acquisition, and Bravo TV shows. Bring it!

Topics